Apple-Books-Top-10

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Overkill by Sandra Brown – 9781538752005 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Challenge by Danielle Steel – 9781984821621 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers – 9780593496480 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Just One Kiss by Carly Phillips – 9781685590062 – (CP Publishing)

By The Associated Press