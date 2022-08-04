Norway’s king hospitalized due to fever; in stable condition

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Oslo due to an examination relating to fever, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Thursday.

“His Majesty The King was admitted to Rikshospitalet today for investigation for fever,” the royal household said, adding that the monarch’s condition is stable.

Rikshospitalet is part of the Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in Oslo.

In March, Harald tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms. He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, on Jan. 17, 1991.