Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

5. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834928 – (Harper)

6. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware – 9781982155285 – (GalleryScout Press)

8. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)

9. Shattered by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316499514 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon by Marc Cameron – 9780593188118 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press