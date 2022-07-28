US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P, Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “The Bad Guys: Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)

11. “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood (Berkley)

12. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

13. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

14. “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

15. “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

16. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

17. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

18. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

19. “We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

20. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

21. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (That’s What She Said)

22. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

23. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

24. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “Wreck & Ruin” by Emma Slate (Tabula Rasa Publishing)

By The Associated Press