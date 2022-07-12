Clear
Sponsored By:

Apple-Books-Top-10

Sponsored by:
By AP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Rising Tiger by Brad Thor – 9781982182182 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. Below Zero by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593437834 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

8. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

10. The Inn on Harmony Island by Anne-Marie Meyer – 9798201649685 – (Anne-Marie Meyer)

By The Associated Press

