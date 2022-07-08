Cloudy
92.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; filmmaker Alex Holder, who made a documentary about Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 