Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Suspects by Danielle Steel – 9781984821683 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Inn on Harmony Island by Anne-Marie Meyer – 9798201649685 – (Anne-Marie Meyer)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

By The Associated Press