Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
2. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
3. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
6. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)
7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
8. The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager – 9780593183205 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Escape by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316499477 – (Little, Brown and Company)
10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)
By The Associated Press