Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hutchinson; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; David Malpass, World Bank president.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.

“Fox News Sunday” — Abrams; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

