Apple-Books-Top-10

By AP News

Apple Books

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Tom Clancy Zero Hour by Don Bentley – 9780593422731 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Sparring Partners by John Grisham – 9780385549332 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Stuck with You by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593437827 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Omega Factor by Steve Berry – 9781538720967 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

9. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell – 9781501190124 – (Atria Books)

10. Mr. Notting Hill by Louise Bay – 9781910747834 – (Louise Bay)

By The Associated Press

