List of winners so far at the 75th Tony Awards

By AP News
A view of the stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A partial list of winners at the 75th Tony Awards, being held Sunday in New York:

— Best Score: “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

— Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ.”

— Costume Design: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

— Costume Design, Musical: Gabriella Slade, “Six: The Musical”

— Scenic Design, Play: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Scenic Design, Musical: Bunny Christie, “Company.”

— Lighting Design, Play: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Lighting Design, Musical: Natasha Katz, “MJ.”

— Sound Design, Play: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

— Sound Design, Musical: Gareth Owen, “MJ.”

— Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country.”

