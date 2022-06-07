The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Endure by Cameron Hanes, narrated by the author, David Goggins, and Joe Rogan (Macmillan Audio)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Chronicle Books)

10. Doctor Ice Pick by Claire Prentice, narrated by Chanté McCormick (Amazon Original Stories)

Fiction

1. Sparring Partners by John Grisham, narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy and the author (Random House Audio)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

3. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

4. Young Rich Widows by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan and Vanessa Lillie, performed by Dina Pearlman, Karissa Vacker, Helen Laser and Ariel Blake (Audible Originals)

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Dead Against Her by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Miranda Obsession by Jen Silverman, performed by Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Morgan Spector, Harry Lloyd, Milo Ventimiglia and full cast (Audible Originals)

8. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

9. In the Blood by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

By The Associated Press