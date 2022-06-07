Clear
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Apple-Books-Top-10

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Apple Books

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Sparring Partners by John Grisham – 9780385549332 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Meant to Be by Emily Giffin – 9780425286654 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Nightwork by Nora Roberts – 9781250278203 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Don’t Let Me Fall by Kelsie Rae – No ISBN Available – (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

9. The Boardwalk Bookshop by Susan Mallery – 9780369718433 – (MIRA Books)

10. Offside with #55 by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 