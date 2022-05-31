Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Don’t Let Me Fall by Kelsie Rae – No ISBN Available – (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

2. Nightwork by Nora Roberts – 9781250278203 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector by Graham Brown – 9780593419687 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone – 9780374604783 – (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

8. In the Blood by Jack Carr – 9781982181680 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. Dirty Minds by Liliana Hart – 9781951129835 – (7th Press)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

By The Associated Press