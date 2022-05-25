Clear
‘FBI’ season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 18 students and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”

The network will re-air the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

