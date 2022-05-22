Clear
68.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes

By AP News
FILE - Tom Cruise departs after the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Star power has been out in force at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. After a 2021 edition muted by the pandemic, this year's French Riviera spectacular has again seen throngs of onlookers screaming out "Tom!" "Julia!" and "Viola!" The wattage on display on Cannes' red carpet has been brighter this year thanks the presence of stars like Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Idris Elba and others. But as the first half of the French Riviera spectacular has shown, stardom in Cannes is global. Just as much as cameras have focused on Hollywood stars, they've been trained on the likes of India's Aishwarya Rai and South Korea's Lee Jung-jae. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

AP PHOTOS: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes

Photo Icon View Photo

CANNES, France (AP) — Star power has been out in force at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

After a 2021 edition muted by the pandemic, this year’s French Riviera spectacular has again seen throngs of onlookers screaming out “Tom!” “Julia!” and “Viola!”

The wattage on display on Cannes has been brighter this year thanks the presence of stars like Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Idris Elba and others who have made their way down the festival’s famed red carpet.

But as the first half of the French Riviera spectacular has shown, stardom in Cannes is a global concept that stretches around the world. Just as much as cameras have focused on Hollywood stars, they’ve been trained on the likes of India’s Aishwarya Rai and South Korea’s Lee Jung-jae.

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 