Review: ‘Office BFFs’ a pleasant return to Dunder Mifflin View Photo

Nearly a decade after its finale aired, the American version of “The Office” is a ubiquitous part of popular culture. So much so that the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin became a surrogate workplace of sorts for millions working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Office BFFs: Tales of the Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” is an enjoyable complement to the series, filled with behind the scenes anecdotes that help explain what made NBC’s hit click.

Written by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey — who, respectively, played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on the show — “Office BFFs” is written as a dialogue between the two actresses. It’s a fitting format, since the book is essentially an extension of their popular podcast about the sitcom.

You don’t have to be a fan of “The Office” to enjoy the book, but it certainly helps. The book is filled with stories about some of the show’s most popular moments, including some harrowing experiences surrounding one episode on a “booze cruise” and another on a bus.

Fans will also enjoy learning the answers to mysteries that have remained since the show ended, including what was on the note Jim had included with the teapot he gave to Pam.

But the most interesting theme of the book explores the creative process that went into a show that at first faced an iffy future. Fischer and Kinsey recount the collaborative process that went into each episode and the level of detail and planning it required.

If there’s any lesson to be learned from the show’s nine-season run and this book, it’s that a lot of teamwork goes into making an office look this dysfunctional.

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press