US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. A Family Affair by Robyn Carr – 9780369700964 – (MIRA Books)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539681 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Lover Arisen by J.R. Ward – 9781982180010 – (Gallery Books)

6. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

7. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – (Avon)

8. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

By The Associated Press