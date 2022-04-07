Clear
86.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined as Broadway fights virus

By AP News
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on Monday, March 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined as Broadway fights virus

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway.

First Matthew Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 and a few days later his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, has done so herself.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” according to producers.

The show had kept going despite Broderick’s absence on Tuesday with an understudy, but with neither star — who play three couples over three acts in a hotel suite — available, producers had little options.

The twin cases at “Plaza Suite” comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.

The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical “Suffs” has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 