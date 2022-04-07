US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

4. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (HMH Books for Young Readers)

5. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

6. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “Nana Loves You More” by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)

11. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

12. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

13. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

14. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

15. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

16. “Bridgerton: An Offer from a Gentleman” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

17. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

18. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

19. “Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

20. “Flame and Fortune” by Jana DeLeon (J&R Publishing)

21. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

22. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

23. “Searching for Lilly” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

24. “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart (Atria Books)

25. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

By The Associated Press