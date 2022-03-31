Partly Cloudy
Comedian Bobby Moynihan has a picture book coming out

By AP News
This cover image released by Putnam Books for Young Readers shows "Not All Sheep Are Boring" by Bobby Moynihan, with pictures by Julie Rowan-Zoch. ( Putnam Books for Young Readers via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Moynihan, the former “Saturday Night Live” star, is now a member of another inner circle of comedy: those writing children’s books.

Moynihan’s picture story “Not All Sheep Are Boring!” will be published Sept. 20 by Putnam Books for Young Readers. Julie Rowan-Zoch is providing illustrations for a book featuring adventure-seeking, jetpack-wearing sheep.

“I am pleased as punch to help this little Toad tell his story, Not All Sheep are Boring! Also, just a reminder to keep an eye on Pierre the Sheep. He’s shifty,” Moynihan, who currently appears in the sitcom “Mr. Mayor,” said in a statement Thursday.

Other comedians with picture books include Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. Moynihan and his wife, actor Brynn O’Malley, have a 4-year-old daughter.

