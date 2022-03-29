US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154943 – (Atria Books)

2. A Safe House by Stuart Woods – 9780593331767 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Match by Harlan Coben – 9781538748336 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

7. Here, There and Everywhere by Marie Force – 9781952793561 – (HTJB, Inc.)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear – 9780063142282 – (Harper)

10. Crazy, Wicked Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

By The Associated Press