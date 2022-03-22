US-Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. The War of Two Queens by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781952457722 – (Blue Box Press)
2. The Match by Harlan Coben – 9781538748336 – (Grand Central Publishing)
3. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)
7. Shadows Reel by C. J. Box – 9780593331279 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Shenanigans by Sarina Bowen – 9781950155279 – (Tuxbury Publishing LLC)
9. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250273215 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
10. The Summer Getaway by Susan Mallery – 9780369703668 – (HQN Books)
By The Associated Press