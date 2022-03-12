Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Department spokesman John Kirby; Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv Province, Ukraine.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; former Attorney General William Barr; former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — (9 a.m. EDT) Sullivan; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine; (noon EDT) Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Latvian President Egils Levits.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman; Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.

