List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

By AP News
Troy Kotsur, from left, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, and Daniel Durant (and 3 asl interpreters) introduce a clip from their film "Coda" at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.

FILM

Cast: “CODA”

Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”

TELEVISION

Male actor, drama series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Female actor, drama series: Jung Hoyeon, “Squid Game”

Drama ensemble: “Succession”

Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart,” Hacks”

Comedy series ensemble: “Ted Lasso”

Female actor in a television movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Male actor in a television movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”

