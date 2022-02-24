Review: ‘This Might Hurt’ a tonic for readers of thrillers View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — “This Might Hurt” by Stephanie Wrobel (Berkley)

In “This Might Hurt” we meet first meet Natalie, an executive living in Boston. She focuses most of her energy on her career because she’s lonely and unfulfilled with her regimented life. She makes regular deposits into her savings, washes her bedding twice a month and eats the same salad every day for lunch.

She’s jolted from the monotony of her life when she receives an email from a wellness retreat where her sister, Kit, has been staying. The last time they spoke was when they argued about whether it was wise for Kit to leave her job for this six-month retreat, called Wisewood, located on a private island. Kit was promised she could become the best version of herself if she followed its leader, known by the ominous-sounding Teacher. A rule of Wisewood: All contact with the outside world is forbidden in order to submit to the transformation process.

When Natalie receives an email from Wisewood, its not from Kit but from a generic email address. The sender threatens to expose a dark secret Natalie has kept from Kit, unless she tells her first. Included are various transportation directions to Wisewood.

Who knows Natalie’s secret and what will happen to these sister’s relationship if it comes to light? Natalie races to Wisewood to get to Kit first and learns it’s not so easy to remove a resident from this community and its Teacher.

“This Might Hurt” is a psychological thriller that tackles themes of family, abuse, shame and the wellness industry. If you’re a fan of stories about cults, the underbelly of the self-help industry and family secrets, this one is for you.

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press