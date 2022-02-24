US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Body

1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “Sierra Six” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “Diablo Mesa” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins and Peter H. Diamandis with Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “Heaven’s Official Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu, Vol. 2” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

11. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

12. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “From Strength to Strength” by Arthur C Brooks (Portfolio)

14. “PlantYou” by Carleigh Bodrug (Hachette Go)

15. “Taking the Leap” by Kristen Ashley (Blue Box Press)

16. “Someone Like You” by Marie force (HTJB)

17. “Good Enough” by Kate Bowler and Jessica Richie (Convergent Books)

18. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

19. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

20. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

21. “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar (Cemetery Dance Publications)

22. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

23. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

24. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

25. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

By The Associated Press