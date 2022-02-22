AP-US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Sierra Six by Mark Greaney – 9780593099001 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas – 9781635574081 – (Bloomsbury Publishing)

3. Diablo Mesa by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child – 9781538736739 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Game On by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154905 – (Atria Books)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Taking the Leap by Kristen Ashley – 9781952457678 – (Blue Box Press)

8. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9781538703533 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Someone Like You by Marie Force – 9781952793295 – (HTJB, Inc.)

10. The Obstacle Is the Way by Ryan Holiday – 9781101620595 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press