AP-US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Lady’s Mine ” by Francine Rivers (Tyndale)

4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

7. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

8. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10.“The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)

11.“The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

12.“The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

13.“Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

14.“Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Caleb Widogast” by Jody Houser et al. (Dark Horse)

15.“Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

3. “Living Full” by Mallory Ervin (Convergent)

4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

5. “The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)

6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

7. “The Way of Integrity” by Martha Beck (Open Field)

8. “Unstoppable” by Chiquis Rivera (Atria)

9. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

10.“How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

11.“The Voltage Effect” by John A. List (Currency)

12.“The Betrayal of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)

13.“Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

14.“Uncanceled” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)

15.“Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Highland Wolf” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

3. “Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in)” by Lee Child (Berkley)

4. “Prairie Fire” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Savage Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “The Path to Sunshine Cove” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

9. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10.“Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

11.“Springtime Sunshine” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12.“Till Murder Do Us Part” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central)

13.“Bright Stars” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

14.“The Bullet ” by Iris Johansen (Grand Central)

15.“Book of Dreams” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas (Atria)

4. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

7. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf (Park Row)

8. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10.” Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

11.“Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

12.“Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

13.“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba…” by Ryoji Hirano (Viz)

14.“Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 17″ by Tomohito Oda (Viz)

15.“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett” (Riverhead)

