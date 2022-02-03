AP-US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Red-Handed” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. “Reminders of Himby” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Savage Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle; art by Jill McElmurry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

10.“Emma and Other Narco Women” by Anabel Hernandez (Grijalbo)

11.“I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants)” by Amy Weatherlyby Jess Johnston (Thomas Nelson)

12.“Munroby” by Kresley Cole (Valkyrie Press)

13.“Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

14.“American Muckraker” by James O’Keefe (Post Hill Press)

15.“The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

16.“You’re My Little Cuddle Bugby” by Nicola Edwards; art by Natalie Marshal (Silver Dolphin Books)

17.“Atlas of the Heart” by by Brené Brown (Random House)

18.“The Lincoln Highway” by by Amor Towles (Viking)

19.“My Little Golden Book About Betty White” by Deborah Hopkinson; art by Margeaux Lucas (Golden Books)

20.“Happy Valentine’s Dayby Mouse!” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond (Balzer + Bray)

21.“The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)

22.“The Boyby the Moleby the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

23.“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

24.“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

25.“The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

