List of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

List of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 27:

FILM

Ensemble: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “House of Gucci”; “King Richard.”

Male actor in a leading role: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Female actor in a leading role: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos.”

Male actor in a supporting role: Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”; Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”

Female actor in a supporting role: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”; Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Ruth Negga, “Passing.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Black Widow”; “Dune”; “The Matrix Resurrections”; “No Time to Die”; “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings.”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble: “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “The Morning Show”; “Squid Game”; “Succession”; “Yellowstone.”

Comedy Ensemble: “The Great”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso.”

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

Male actor in a drama series: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Sandra Oh, “The Chair”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Cobra Kai”; “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; “Loki”; “Mare of Easttown”; “Squid Game.”