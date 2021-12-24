Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Brenda Sheridan, school board chair in Loudoun County, Virginia; Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Magazine writer; Jelani Cobb of the Columbia Journalism School.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Taped interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Fred Upton, R-Mich.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 