Clear
46.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J,; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — de Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 