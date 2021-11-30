US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon – 9781101885697 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The Becoming by Nora Roberts – 9781250272713 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 9780316499163 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy – 9781510766815 – (Skyhorse)

5. Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538719695 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Flying Angels by Danielle Steel – 9781984821560 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. God Bless This Mess by Hannah Brown – 9780063098220 – (Harper)

10. The Awakening by Nora Roberts – 9781250272607 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press