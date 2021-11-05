Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; FedEx CEO Fred Smith; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Richmond; Mayor-elect Eric Adams, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 