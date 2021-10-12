Clear
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By AP News

1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Foul Play by Stuart Woods – 9780593331798 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. The Butler by Danielle Steel – 9781984821539 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl – 9780063076112 – (Dey Street Books)

6. I’ll Take Your Questions Now by Stephanie Grisham – 9780063142954 – (Harper)

7. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728611 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Not Without Your Love by Lexi Ryan – 9781940832203 – (Ever After, LLC)

9. 2 Sisters Detective Agency by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9781538704608 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. A Moment for Us by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834557 – (BAAE Inc.)

By The Associated Press

