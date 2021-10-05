US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728611 – (Grand Central Publishing)
2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr – 9781982168452 – (Scribner)
4. Peril by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa – 9781982182939 – (Simon & Schuster)
5. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164904 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
6. Spark by Helen Hardt – 9781642633016 – (Waterhouse Press)
7. Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154868 – (Atria Books)
8. Absolute Zero (An Agent Zero Spy Thriller—Book #12) by Jack Mars – 9781094372921 – (Jack Mars)
9. The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik – 9780593128879 – (Random House Publishing Group)
10. The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316280013 – (Little, Brown and Company)
By The Associated Press