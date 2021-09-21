US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164904 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

3. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593336830 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Rebound by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

5. Running on Diesel by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

6. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead – 9780385545143 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Shielding Ember by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

8. Forgotten in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250272829 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

By The Associated Press