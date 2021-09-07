US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins – 9780735211254 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Aristocrat by Penelope Ward – 9781951045562 – (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

3. Just Friends by Charity Ferrell – No ISBN Available – (Charity Ferrell)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Billy Summers by Stephen King – 9781982173630 – (Scribner)

6. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

7. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny – 9781250145284 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid – 9780525541929 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang – 9780451490858 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

