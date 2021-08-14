Clear
84.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board chair.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hochul; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 