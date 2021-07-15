US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

2. “Falling” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

3. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside Books)

4. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Bad Guys: Cut to the Chase” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Any Way the Wind Blows” by Rainbow Rowell (Wednesday Books)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

12. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

13. “The Bone Code” by Kathy Reichs (Scribner)

14. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

15. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson by Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

16. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino (HarperPerennial)

17. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

18. “Fallen” by Linda Castillo (Minotaur)

19. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

20. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

21. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

22. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

23. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

24. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

25. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

By The Associated Press