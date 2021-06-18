Sunny
107.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Fiona Hill, senior director for Russia and Europe on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hill; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Sanders; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; state Del. Danica Roem, D-Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 