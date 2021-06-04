Sunny
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump.

