The top 10 books on the Apple Store

1. Legacy by Nora Roberts – 9781250272942 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. Shadow Storm by Christine Feehan – 9780593333136 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Saboteurs by Clive Cussler & Jack Du Brul – 9780593191231 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica – 9781488073960 – (Park Row Books)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Dream Spinner by Kristen Ashley – 9781538733943 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The New Girl by Daniel Silva – 9780062834898 – (Harper)

By The Associated Press