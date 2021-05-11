The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780759555693 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis – 9780393881561 – (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. Sooley by John Grisham – 9780385547710 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Killing the Mob by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard – 9781250273666 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. A Gambling Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719664 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews – 9781250256935 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Ocean Prey by John Sandford – 9780593087039 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press