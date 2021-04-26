Cloudy
Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya among early Oscar winners

By AP News
Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

International film: “Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Sound: “Sound of Metal.”

Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”

Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”

Animated feature: “Soul”

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

By The Associated Press

