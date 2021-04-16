Sunny
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Fauci; French President Emmanuel Macron; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Boehner; national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sullivan; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 