Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Buttigieg; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.; Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation; Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Blunt, Osterholm; Brian Deese, director of the White House’s National Economic Council.

