Apple Books-Top-10
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. The Russian by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316430241 – (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Prodigal Son by Gregg Hurwitz – 9781250252296 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
3. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)
4. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)
5. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – (Avon)
6. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)
7. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn – 9780062424112 – (Avon)
8. Forever Bold by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805457 – (Laurens Publishing)
9. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn – 9780062424136 – (Avon)
10. The Invitation by Vi Keeland – 9781951045425 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)
By The Associated Press