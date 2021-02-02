Apple Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Russian by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316430241 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Prodigal Son by Gregg Hurwitz – 9781250252296 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)

4. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

5. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – (Avon)

6. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

7. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn – 9780062424112 – (Avon)

8. Forever Bold by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805457 – (Laurens Publishing)

9. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn – 9780062424136 – (Avon)

10. The Invitation by Vi Keeland – 9781951045425 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

By The Associated Press