Apple Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books:

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – Publisher

1. The Invitation by Vi Keeland – 9781951045425 – C. Scott Publishing Corp.

2. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – Avon

3. Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardner – 9781524745059 – Penguin Publishing Group

4. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – Avon

5. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – Avon

6. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – Avon

7. To Sir Phillip, With Love by Julia Quinn – 9780062424112 – Avon

8. The Stud Next Door by Kendall Ryan – Kendall Ryan, LLC

9. When He Was Wicked by Julia Quinn – 9780062424136 – Avon

10. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – Avon

By The Associated Press